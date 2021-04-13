 Skip to main content
Spring Seeding Day event has time change
Spring Seeding Day event has time change

The Garden Oasis: Spring Seedling Day event planned for Saturday, April 17, in Denmark, has changed its ending time from 9 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., due to the request from the City of Denmark.

Activities will be focused on arts that allow children to express their creativity while planting a community garden. Cummings Park, located on the corner of Voorhees Road and Locust Avenue, will be the center of action with opportunities to paint, dance, decorate T-shirts and more.

This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required at all times. For more information, call 803-290-6461 or email glyshaej@gmail.com.

