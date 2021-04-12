Spring Seeding Day April 17 in Denmark

All are invited to Garden Oasis: Spring Seedling Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Cummings Park, in Denmark.

Activities will be focused on arts that allow children to express their creativity while planting a community garden. Cummings Park, located on the corner of Voorhees Road and Locust Avenue, will be alive with opportunities to paint, dance, decorate T-shirts and more.

“I am a Creative Connector in the South Carolina Arts Commission's Create: Rural SC program, and I saw a chance to do something for the kids,” said Naviree Johnson, the sponsor of Garden Oasis. “Ashley (Jordan) and I have been visiting lots of places around the state that combine the arts and farming, and I wrote an Artist grant with her help. We got it, so we will have a lot of fun while we beautify the park and let the kids and community contribute and have ownership.”

“The grant is small, but the community has started to support with much needed resources and we have had CRAWL's partners step up along with its members," Ashley Jordan added. "A lot of sweat equity is being given, especially from the kids who live across the street from the park. We are still in need of some other things because we dreamed big. Denmark deserves Big Dreams.”