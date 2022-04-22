 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Arts Festival Saturday at SCSU

SCSU seal (copy)

South Carolina State University’s Department of Visual & Performing Arts will present the 2022 Spring Arts Festival on Saturday, April 23, from 12-4 p.m. at the Fine Arts Building & Amphitheatre.

Activities by art students, faculty, and staff will be located outside and around the Fine Arts Building. The event will feature live art demonstrations, student art sale, sidewalk chalk, bulldog mural painting and more.

The festival is free and open to the public.

The department’s Visual Arts Program and the Gallery 1896 student art club are cosponsoring the event. The Visual Arts Program, which was founded by Dr. Leo Twiggs, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Spring Arts Festival is held in conjunction with the month-long Twiggs-Rose Festival of the Arts in Orangeburg County and SC State’s I. P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium.

