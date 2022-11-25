Spreading love: Edisto Primary hosts food drive

CORDOVA – For the third straight year, the Edisto Primary School faculty, staff, students and administration came together to give out food boxes for Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 18.

Twenty-five families came to pick up boxes which were handed out at the front of the school by a combination of classroom teachers and district office staff.

All boxes were packed to capacity full of fresh dinner items from turkeys to hams and from collard greens to celery and onions.

The items were donated by teachers, students and community partners like Rivelon Baptist Church.

“We can never be too busy to give when we can, and we must teach our children through experience to be that way. Helping others is an important life lesson. We all have something to be thankful for,” said Shannon Williams, Edisto Primary early childhood special education teacher and organizer of the initiative.

Principal Dr. Steven Preast said, “There are going to be some very blessed families this Thanksgiving. We thank teachers, staff, parents, partners and families for their wonderful generosity. It’s because of our collaboration that makes it possible for us to serve the whole student.”