 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spooky movies at the BlueBird Theatre
0 comments
editor's pick

Spooky movies at the BlueBird Theatre

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OPTP logo

Coming right as Halloweeen nears, the BlueBird Theatre will feature some spooky movies in October.

"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" will show at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

"Goosebumps" will show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and 4 p.m. Sunday Oct. 11.

"Beetlejuice" will show at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

"Hocus Pocus" will show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Movies are back at BlueBird

Also, as part of Friday Fright Nights, "The Little Shop of Horrors" will show at 8 p.m. Oct. 2; "The Phantom of the Opera" at 8 p.m. Oct. 9; "House on Haunted Hill" at 8 p.m. Oct. 16; "Carnival of Souls" at 8 p.m. Oct. 23; and "Night of the Living Dead" at 8 p.m. Oct. 30.

Admission is $5, with tickets available at the door. Concessions, including candy, popcorn and cold drinks, are $1.

The theater is located at 1141 Russell St., Orangeburg.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video of Stilton Road crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News