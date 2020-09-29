Spooky movies at the BlueBird Theatre

Coming right as Halloweeen nears, the BlueBird Theatre will feature some spooky movies in October.

"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" will show at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

"Goosebumps" will show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and 4 p.m. Sunday Oct. 11.

"Beetlejuice" will show at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

"Hocus Pocus" will show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Also, as part of Friday Fright Nights, "The Little Shop of Horrors" will show at 8 p.m. Oct. 2; "The Phantom of the Opera" at 8 p.m. Oct. 9; "House on Haunted Hill" at 8 p.m. Oct. 16; "Carnival of Souls" at 8 p.m. Oct. 23; and "Night of the Living Dead" at 8 p.m. Oct. 30.

Admission is $5, with tickets available at the door. Concessions, including candy, popcorn and cold drinks, are $1.

The theater is located at 1141 Russell St., Orangeburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0