Spending bill contains Calhoun water money

The budget bill that’s being considered by the U.S. Congress includes $10.5 million for water infrastructure expansion in Calhoun County.

The money is part of the year-end spending bill before Congress this week, according to a Wednesday press release issued by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Graham requested the Senate Appropriations Committee include the money. He sits on the committee.

If approved, the money would help extend water lines from the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency throughout the lower portion of Calhoun County for future service in and around the communities of Lone Star and Creston, as well as the towns of Cameron and potentially St. Matthews.

The Cameron reach will include 73,550 linear feet of 12-inch water main and 1,000 linear feet of 8-inch water main, as well as a boost pump station.

The St. Matthews reach will include 36,300 linear feet of 12-inch water main, as well as a master meter station.

Engineering, design and construction costs are still being determined, according to county officials.

The county will provide matching funds from its penny sales tax. The local match will depend on the final total cost of the project, which has yet to be determined.

The Lake Marion Regional Water System was formed to help bring clean, quality water to parts of Berkeley, Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties and the Town of Santee. Santee Cooper runs the water plant near Santee.

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Graham

 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Tags

