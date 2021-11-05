Spectrum awards $35K digital ed grant to PCC

COLUMBIA – Spectrum recently announced Palmetto Care Connections has received a $35,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for Project Connect as part of its five-year, $7 million commitment to digital education in Spectrum communities across the country.

Palmetto Care Connections will use the funding to provide digital literacy classes for senior citizens in rural South Carolinas communities. This project will primarily focus on telehealth training for seniors, and participants will receive a digital device upon completion of the program.

“We applaud Palmetto Care Connections for their broadband education initiatives and for helping us support efforts that promote digital literacy in rural South Carolina counties,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband connectivity products. “Through this partnership with Palmetto Care Connections, the Spectrum Digital Education program is able to bring essential resources to those in need, and we look forward to working with them on this transformative project.”