Spectrum awards $35K digital ed grant to PCC

COLUMBIA – Spectrum recently announced Palmetto Care Connections has received a $35,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for Project Connect as part of its five-year, $7 million commitment to digital education in Spectrum communities across the country.
Palmetto Care Connections will use the funding to provide digital literacy classes for senior citizens in rural South Carolinas communities. This project will primarily focus on telehealth training for seniors, and participants will receive a digital device upon completion of the program.
“We applaud Palmetto Care Connections for their broadband education initiatives and for helping us support efforts that promote digital literacy in rural South Carolina counties,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband connectivity products. “Through this partnership with Palmetto Care Connections, the Spectrum Digital Education program is able to bring essential resources to those in need, and we look forward to working with them on this transformative project.”
“Palmetto Care Connections is honored to receive this Spectrum Digital Education Grant to help close the digital divide for senior citizens, especially during times like these, as we work to reduce social isolation and when the need for virtual access to health care providers is so great,” said Kathy Schwarting, Palmetto Care Connections chief executive officer.
“With Spectrum’s assistance, PCC will provide hands-on training for about 100 seniors including how to send and receive photos and emails, safely search the internet for health information, connect with family and friends using a virtual face-to-face app, play mind-expanding games and connect with their doctor for virtual telehealth appointments. Each senior will receive a free digital device and assistance with acquiring internet service upon completion of the training.”
Palmetto Care Connections is one of 49 nonprofit organizations that Spectrum is supporting through 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grants. Since launching Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, Spectrum has donated $7 million in cash and in-kind contributions for digital literacy programs, reaching nearly 70,000 people in 20 states and Washington, D.C.
Charter sponsors several philanthropic programs in addition to Spectrum Digital Education, including Spectrum Scholars, a scholarship for under-represented college juniors in financial need; Spectrum Employee Community Grants, which supports Charter employees’ local volunteer activities; and the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund, which supports small and minority-owned businesses whose goods and services help meet core needs in financially underserved communities within the company’s footprint.