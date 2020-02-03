Claflin University secured a U.S. Department of Defense grant for more than $470,000 to purchase a new mass spectrometer.
University officials say the equipment will help with disease research while improving students’ training.
"We want to recruit and retain outstanding (science, technology, engineering and math) students. It is imperative that we offer advanced technology and training that will prepare them for prestigious professional schools, research laboratories and other career opportunities,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun Warmack said in a release.
He congratulated Dr. Derrick Swinton, interim dean of the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, and his team for writing the proposal that allowed Claflin to acquire the Xevo G2-XS Quadrupole Time-of-Flight mass spectrometer.
Swinton said the mass spectrometer has the ability to separate molecules that have similar or the same molecular weight and the ability to find these molecules that may be abundant at low levels.
"The mass spectrometer can detect and identify proteins that are responsible for causing types of diseases," Swinton said. "It can differentiate proteins down to the per-million level.
“The spectrometer allows us to find a needle in the haystack in identifying molecules. It has the ability to analyze blood or tissue samples to determine if any levels of drugs or pesticides exist in molecules with pinpoint accuracy. This will help us design drugs that will target a molecule, usually a protein, that is intrinsically associated with a particular disease process.”
You have free articles remaining.
The mass spectrometer will enhance Swinton's research in finding markers for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in African American tobacco users. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.
"Data shows that drugs on the market now that treat COPD are not as effective in the African American population," Swinton said. "I am looking for targets that can be used to design drugs specifically for African Americans."
Although African Americans usually smoke fewer cigarettes and start smoking cigarettes later in life, they are more likely to die from smoking-related diseases than whites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Swinton's other research priorities include a collaboration with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and Winthrop University to design shelf-tissue implants from pig tissue for transplantation into humans.
This project is funded by the National Science Foundation and the South Carolina Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.
"This requires analyzing the protein profile of the tissue after it's removed from the pig," Swinton said. "This process also involves removing -- as much as possible -- cells and proteins from the tissue to prevent a negative immunological response if it is transplanted into human patients. We will use the mass spectrometer to look at the proteins in the tissue after we prepare it for implantation."
The spectrometer is one of several state-of-the-art technologies housed at Claflin's Henry N. Tisdale Molecular Science Research Center, which opened in 2010.
This includes the Bruker BioSpin 700 Megahertz Ultrashield Plus, which can completely break down the structural outline of any compound.
"Claflin students will train on advanced instruments used in industry, thus preparing them for success in the workforce," Swinton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.