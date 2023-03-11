Orisher McDaniel is a retired educator who has not only demonstrated love for her students, but her family and faith. It is that love which has sustained her for more than a century of life.

Born on Feb. 25, 1920, McDaniel celebrated her 103rd birthday with family members. They describe her as a pillar of strength whose caring nature has meant much to them and the community.

"It's truly a blessing. We're just excited about her living to be a centenarian and still being able to do things and to talk and sing. We're very happy about that," said Barbara Cathcart, McDaniel's niece.

Cathcart said her aunt still loves to talk about family.

McDaniel, a Bowman native, is the daughter of the late Joseph McDaniel and Birdie Shuler McDaniel. She had one sister and two brothers, all of whom she has outlived.

"She likes to talk about her dad and sister and brothers. Of course, she loves to talk about Jehovah, who is her reason for being here. She sings. Her favorite song is ‘Heaven is a Beautiful Place,’” Cathcart said.

A devout Jehovah’s Witness, McDaniel devoted her life to education after graduating from then-South Carolina State College. She has taught in a variety of places, including Elloree.

She has also taught in Bowman and at the Orangeburg County Training School.

“She was kind, considerate, loving, caring and a sharing person. She liked to share the word of God with you. She loved to spend time talking about her days that she was a teacher. She taught for 30 years in Bowman and Elloree. She had a love for her students and doing for them,” Cathcart said.

Her niece said McDaniel's longevity can be attributed to a few things.

“Just a strong prayer life and a clean life. Eating properly and staying active. She worked with the Jehovah's Witnesses until she got to the point where she couldn't do it anymore,” Cathcart said.

While McDaniel's birthday celebration wasn't a big affair, it was filled with love and appreciation for her long life.

“She just likes to be calm, quiet. She's just thankful that she was able to serve the Lord and has spent time studying his word and sharing his word. She's a special woman,” Cathcart said.