Special offer for T&D's 140th birthday

An Aiken County male has been charged in a fatal shooting, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Officers asked for the public’s help on Wednesday in finding a 16-year-old girl who’s not been seen by her mother since 10 a.m. Monday. Police…
A 26-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of fleeing from police and pistol-whipping a woman.
A 19-year-old North man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
An Orangeburg man was shot in the back on Wednesday afternoon at First Street location, near the intersection with Sprinkle Avenue.
The Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill a Regional Medical Center employee has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.
6-year-old boy ‘licked’ after wandering away; ‘sweet, loving’ K-9 locates missing child in Orangeburg
If Shelby could’ve said it in human words, the trained bloodhound would’ve told a 6-year-old boy that she was thankful he was unharmed.
A 26-year-old Salley man is facing multiple charges after the shooting death of a Springfield man on Sunday morning.
