Special gift: Mother, daughter reflect on unusual Christmas birth at gas station

“She’s got a brother who was born on Dec. 8, she’s got an aunt that was born on Dec. 17, another aunt born on Christmas Eve, and then she’s the Christmas baby. I’m like, ‘Oh, Lord, we’ve got too many December birthdays I’ve got to keep track of,’ but we can’t forget Alexandria,” she said.

The teen said while she’s had her ups and downs in life, she is happy and tries to stay positive. She sometimes wishes she could give back to others as much as has been given to her on her special birthday.

“I’m always happy, but I just wish I could have given them something instead of them just giving me something. But, above all, I like Christmas. I’m starting to love it. I love seeing people’s faces light up when they receive gifts and see how happy they are. That’s a blessing to see everybody happy and everything,” Alexandria said.

She said it’s kind of “cool” to be born on Christmas Day, and “the more I go to church, the more I fall in love with Christ.”

Laura said she has been telling her daughter of her unusual birth “ever since she’s been old enough to know.”