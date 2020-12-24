Special gift: Mother, daughter reflect on unusual Christmas birth at gas station

Alexandria Rebecca Ann Miner shares the Savior’s birthday, but she also shares his love as she reflects on the story of her own unusual birth.
The 14-year-old was born on Christmas Day not in the comfort of a hospital or even her own home, but in the back of Lincoln Town Car at a Sunoco gas station on Highway 21 in Orangeburg.
“When I first found out, I was like kind of shocked because not a lot of people are born in a car,” she said.
Her parents, Laura Jones and Travis Miner, had expected their bundle of joy around New Year’s Eve, but Alexandria had her own plans.
“Most people say it was a blessing that I was born, and they also say I’m the light of their life,” Alexandria said.
The teen’s parents were at Branchville Church of God for a Christmas play when Laura began feeling what had become familiar false labor pains, but this time was different.
When the pain become unbearable, Susan Peele of North, a good Samaritan who was sitting in the back row of the church, leaped into action.
She offered to give the expecting parents a ride in her Lincoln Town Car, but the scheduled trip to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg did not take place.
As soon as the car made its way in front of the Okonite plant, between Rowesville and Orangeburg, Laura’s water broke. At about 7:30 p.m., they pulled into the Sunoco station, located in front of the South Carolina Highway Department off Highway 21.
Alexandria was delivered with the assistance of both her father and Peele. Within just minutes, at 7:33 p.m., she was born weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz. in the back seat of the Lincoln Town Car in Sunoco’s parking lot.
While she doesn’t recall every detail about her daughter’s birth, Laura said, “The main thing I can remember is we were at church during a Christmas play when I went into labor with her.”
“I told them. I said, ‘Look, something’s not right. I already had false labor, but this isn’t false labor no more.’ So we had dropped off my other son home to his grandmother, and we headed to Orangeburg. I remember that big Sunoco sign, though. I can never forget that,” she said, laughing.
She said her daughter’s birth was a little embarrassing for her.
“I had no privacy whatsoever. Everybody had stopped, even at the traffic lights. Everybody at the gas station was crowding around looking. I’m like, ‘Yes, it’s just me. I’m delivering a baby. Go on about your business,’” she said.
Gas station employees aided by bringing towels and covering the back windows of the car so that customers couldn’t see Laura giving birth.
She said Alexandria is the best gift she could have gotten.
“Yes, the best gift I could have gotten was that little bundle of redhead. She isn’t redheaded any more, though. She is brown-headed,” Laura said.
She considers it a blessing to have made it through childbirth in one of the most unlikely settings.
“I was very blessed, especially since we ended up having a police officer who actually knew what he was doing,” she said.
Alexandria enjoys writing and has penned numerous poems, along with her own inspirational quotes.
“A few years ago, I wrote a Christmas poem because I like to write. I wrote a Christmas poem about what Christmas is about and Jesus and all that. I wrote things to my parents and the rest of my family to say how thankful I was,” she said.
The middle school student is already thinking about the future.
“After eighth grade, I’m going to Early College in Rocky Mount and study nursing and writing,” Alexandria said.
Laura said her daughter gets extra gifts on her special birthday.
“She’ll be expecting that. I’m sneaky with her and make her think like she’s not getting any extra presents or anything, but it is her birthday and all. I spoil her on Christmas, too, but she’s always looking for those extra presents. She’s like, ‘Where’s my gift for my birthday?!’ She never lets you forget that,” she said.
Laura said it is sometimes hard to keep up with all of her family’s December birthdays.
“She’s got a brother who was born on Dec. 8, she’s got an aunt that was born on Dec. 17, another aunt born on Christmas Eve, and then she’s the Christmas baby. I’m like, ‘Oh, Lord, we’ve got too many December birthdays I’ve got to keep track of,’ but we can’t forget Alexandria,” she said.
The teen said while she’s had her ups and downs in life, she is happy and tries to stay positive. She sometimes wishes she could give back to others as much as has been given to her on her special birthday.
“I’m always happy, but I just wish I could have given them something instead of them just giving me something. But, above all, I like Christmas. I’m starting to love it. I love seeing people’s faces light up when they receive gifts and see how happy they are. That’s a blessing to see everybody happy and everything,” Alexandria said.
She said it’s kind of “cool” to be born on Christmas Day, and “the more I go to church, the more I fall in love with Christ.”
Laura said she has been telling her daughter of her unusual birth “ever since she’s been old enough to know.”
“Ever since she was a baby, I would always tell her about the story. It would be like a tradition for me, where I’d tell her about the story of how she was born. Then when she got older, I said, ‘Alexandria, you know you weren’t born in hospital?’
“She’s like, ‘What do you mean I wasn’t born in a hospital?’ That’s when she was like 4 years old. She’s like, ‘I was born in a hospital, Mama.’ I said, ‘No, you weren’t, honey. You were born at a gas station in a car.’ She’s like, ‘But why?’ I said, ‘You just didn’t want to wait until Mama got to that hospital,’” she said.
A former Branchville resident, Laura is now a mother of four living in Zebulon, North Carolina, and considers herself blessed to have given birth to her special Christmas gift.
“She has been a blessing even though we’ve got our ups and downs sometimes. She’s a teenager now, and she’s into all that fashion. She’s into TikTok now as well,” she said.
Laura said she is grateful for all of her blessings, including each one of her children.
“They always ask, ‘Mama, what you want for Christmas?’ I say, ‘Nothing. I already have what I want,’ and that’s my babies,” she said.
