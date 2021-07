Incoming freshmen are invited to South Carolina State University for Bulldog Ready 2.0, a special event Friday, July 16.

This second Bulldog Ready event will be at the SC State campus, 300 College Ave., Orangeburg, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m..

All first-time freshmen students will receive a head start on the Bulldog experience with assistance in the following areas:

• Financial aid

• Brooks Health Center

• Student accounts

• Student Success Retention and TRiO programs

• Housing

• Student ID

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0