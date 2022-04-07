Spec building coming to Sandy Run Industrial Park

The developer of the Sandy Run Industrial Park is building a speculative building at the site in order to attract industry.

Red Rock Developments broke ground on the 497,952-square-foot, cross-dock industrial facility. It is the 761-acre park's first speculative building.

The building is expandable to 663,836-square feet, the largest expandable spec building ever to be constructed in the market, according to a company press release.

The facility is equipped to facilitate cross-dock distribution operations and will be constructed in order to enhance warehousing speed and productivity. The building is on schedule to be opened in the second quarter of 2023.

The Class A building will feature direct access from I-26 (Exit 119) and is located near a number of companies, including DAK Americas, Amazon Distribution Center, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, the UPS Air HUB and the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The park's location was selected due to its interstate access and proximity to the Port of Charleston.

“The park’s proximity to the Port of Charleston, Volvo’s manufacturing facility in the Lowcountry and BMW in the Upstate, coupled with the excellent highway system of the Midlands, makes this a great option for companies looking to locate in a Class A industrial park within a great labor shed of South Carolina," Red Rock Developments’ CEO Bill Smith said. "We look forward to making Sandy Run Industrial Park one of the preeminent Class A industrial parks in South Carolina.”

"We are grateful that a major developer like Red Rock Developments would see the opportunity and potential to invest in the Sandy Run Industrial Park, and now to take it a step further with the construction of a major market speculative building,” Calhoun County Administrator and Economic Development Director John McLauchlin said. “With the county’s pro-business attitude, the recent development of the Sandy Run Industrial Park coupled with our low tax base and utility rates, we feel like we are now positioned for major economic growth."

Red Rock Developments is the exclusive developer for speculative and build-to-suit buildings and plans to complete over 5.9 million square feet of Class A industrial space in the park.

“We are extremely excited to announce construction on the first building at Sandy Run Industrial Park,” said Chuck Salley, managing director for industrial Services in Colliers’ Columbia office. “We are even more excited to partner with an experienced and best-in-class industrial developer like Red Rock Developments. Red Rock’s desire to be community minded and its ability to be creative on transactions will serve as catalysts in the success of this project.”

The Sandy Run Industrial Park, which straddles the Lexington and Calhoun county lines, has access to all utilities. It is already home to a new Zeus Industrial Products plant.

Red Rock Developments and NAI Columbia announced in April 2020 they were developing the park. Other investors include Calhoun Land Investors and Alliance Consulting Engineering. The park has been entirely privately funded.

About 580 of the 761 acres can be developed.

Red Rock Developments is a privately held real estate development and investment company. It has developed over 18 million square feet of Class A industrial space.

NAI Columbia, a full-service commercial real estate firm, officially launched on Jan. 1, 2019.

