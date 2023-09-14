The fourth annual Speak Life Day, “Lift Your Voice,” will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 22, throughout Orangeburg County.

Hayward Jean, founder of Speak Life Enterprises, said, “Speak Life Day is like Christmas with words given as presents.” This year, the focus is to “lift your voice” for motivation and not confrontation.

Jean’s aim is to uplift people with the power of words and actions while empowering them to do the same for others.

The first Speak Life Day was launched as a birthday surprise to Jean from his wife, Speak Life Day coordinator Starlette Jean, for his support and belief in the power of using words to help others.

Speak Life Day has been acknowledged with a signed proclamation by Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler and celebrated by many Orangeburg County schools through pep rallies, assemblies, art exhibits, Speak Life t-shirts, and social media posts.

To help people celebrate Speak Life Day, free downloads and resources with tips on “How to Celebrate Speak Life Day” can be found at haywardjean.com. Individuals are asked to share Speak Life Day photos and/or videos on social media platforms using the hashtag #speaklifeday.