‘Spamalot’ coming to Bluebird

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players are set to present “Monty Python's Spamalot,” which is called "a musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail.’”

The Tony-award winning show begins its run Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. and finishes Sunday, Nov. 21, with a 3 p.m. matinee. Show Director Tony DeAloia said he remembers seeing the film and falling in love with the British sketch-comedy troupe.

“They would take the smallest thing and made it big,” DeAloia said. “That’s what I want to do with this show. I'm trying to find those little things to play off of, and expand on them. My style is also to include everyone, so there are opportunities for this cast to ad-lib and interpret scenes in different ways.”

Fans of Monty Python will instantly recognize the story of King Arthur and his knights’ quest for the Holy Grail. They encounter taunting Frenchmen, rival knights and even flying livestock.

The show also includes a number of Easter eggs from Monty Python's career sprinkled into the show.

But even if you have never seen a sketch, DeAloia said there is something for everyone.