SouthState buying Atlantic Capital

SouthState Corporation, a company with Orangeburg roots, is buying an Atlanta-based bank company.

SouthState and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. jointly announced Friday that they have agreed that Atlantic Capital will merge into SouthState in an all-stock transaction.

Atlantic Capital, based in Atlanta, has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets, $3.3 billion in total deposits and $2.3 billion in total loans as of June 30. It operates one branch in the Atlanta metro area and one branch in Athens, Georgia.

SouthState says the merger will improve its market density in the Atlanta market.

SouthState will have top ten deposit market share in the Atlanta MSA, with approximately $5 billion in pro forma deposits.

Upon merger completion, the combined company will have pro forma total assets of $44 billion, deposits of $36 billion, gross loans of $26 billion and a market capitalization of approximately $5.7 billion.

Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock.