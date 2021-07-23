SouthState buying Atlantic Capital

SouthState Corporation, a company with Orangeburg roots, is buying an Atlanta-based bank company.
SouthState and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. jointly announced Friday that they have agreed that Atlantic Capital will merge into SouthState in an all-stock transaction.
Atlantic Capital, based in Atlanta, has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets, $3.3 billion in total deposits and $2.3 billion in total loans as of June 30. It operates one branch in the Atlanta metro area and one branch in Athens, Georgia.
SouthState says the merger will improve its market density in the Atlanta market.
SouthState will have top ten deposit market share in the Atlanta MSA, with approximately $5 billion in pro forma deposits.
Upon merger completion, the combined company will have pro forma total assets of $44 billion, deposits of $36 billion, gross loans of $26 billion and a market capitalization of approximately $5.7 billion.
Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock.
Based on SouthState’s stock price of $73.42 as of July 22, 2021, this equates to a per share value of $26.43 and an aggregate transaction value of $542 million.
Additionally, two Atlantic Capital directors will join both the SouthState Corp. board and the South State Bank board.
The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital and SouthState.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
SouthState Corporation is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, and serves more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia
SouthState Bank was founded in Orangeburg as First National Bank in January 1934.
The bank called Orangeburg its headquarters for nearly 70 years before moving to Columbia in 2002 and becoming South Carolina Bank and Trust. In July 2014, SCBT became SouthState Bank.