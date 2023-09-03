DENMARK – President Ronnie Hopkins of Voorhees University hosted Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, federal co-chair of the Southern Crescent Regional Commission, during a recent visit to the school.

The Southern Crescent Regional Commission seeks to bridge gaps and stimulate progress by partnering with local institutions and leaders.

Hopkins shared his vision for Voorhees, that of community empowerment and educational excellence.

Hopkins and Reed discussed avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships. They discussed initiatives that would further position Voorhees University to enhance the quality of life for residents of Denmark and the surrounding regions.

Hopkins presented Reed with a presidential citation in recognition of her outstanding commitment to public service and uplifting the community.

Reed is the third member of her family to receive this accolade from Voorhees University.

Her father, Congressman Jim Clyburn, and her late mother, Dr. Emily England Clyburn, both received Presidential Citations from the university.