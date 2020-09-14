South Carolina's lieutenant governor contracts COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, but is recovering in isolation with her family at home, officials said.

Evette had a sore throat and headache Thursday and was tested for the virus. She has stayed at her family's home near Greenville since noting the symptoms, said Brian Symmes, the spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster.

"She is feeling better now," said Symmes, adding Evette plans to stay out of the public for two weeks.

Evette's positive test prompted McMaster and his wife to get COVID-19 tests, which both came back negative Sunday. It was the fifth negative test since the pandemic began for the governor and the third for his wife, Symmes said.

Two members of Evette's staff and some of her security detail are also isolating but have not tested positive for COVID-19, Symmes said.

Health officials traced Evette's contacts for two days, including an appearance to thank workers at a suicide prevention hotline in Greenville on Sept. 8.

Evette, 53, and the 73-year-old governor were last together on Sept. 6, as they watched a NASCAR race at Darlington Speedway, Symmes said.