The way we fish today could determine the quality of fisheries in the future.

That's an idea explored in the upcoming edition of South Carolina Wildlife magazine, as the S.C. Department of Natural Resources saltwater fishing outreach team collaborated to contribute an in-depth feature article about red drum populations. The cover story was written by Matt Perkinson, SCDNR saltwater fishing outreach program coordinator, and is accompanied by spectacular art featured on the magazine cover, "Roseate Spoonbills and Red Drum in the Salt Marsh," by Pamela Corwin.

The following is an excerpt from Perkinson's story:

“Red drum are ubiquitous in the culture of coastal South Carolina, with their beautiful copper-colored bodies and spotted tails sometimes waving in the air as they root along the marsh bottom for crabs. They are South Carolina’s most popular saltwater gamefish, and anglers target them more often than any other species. Over the years, the red drum population has fluctuated with a declining population in the 1980s and 1990s and a solid rebound in the 2000s following changes in management — and the popularity of voluntary catch and release fishing. Since 2010, however, we’ve seen a large decline in red drum numbers along the coast that has biologists worried about the population moving forward.”

“If you do pull a fish from the water, make sure to firmly secure it with a hand under the head and another towards the tail. This will ensure that the fish doesn’t spring from your hands and injure itself flopping about the boat deck or ground. It also allows you to hold the fish horizontally, taking the pressure off internal organs and the spine, which are unaccustomed to being out of the water. The gear you use can also prevent unnecessary stress and injury as well.”

About the artist:

Pamela Corwin has worked with SCDNR for more than 16 years. A native to the Palmetto State, she was raised in the Upstate community of Mayo and now resides in Moncks Corner. Throughout her childhood, she enjoyed the outdoors and art. Fishing has always been a favorite pastime, but it wasn’t until her service in the Army that she realized its therapeutic value. This painting captures the natural beauty of a Lowcountry marsh.

“It is said that the angler forgets the fish she catches but does not forget the landscape in which it was caught," Corwin said. "As an artist, a biologist, and a lady angler, I love creating visuals of my experiences to let the world see what captures my sense of peace."

