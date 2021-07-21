South Carolina State University: Whitesides named to 1890 Foundation

Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director of South Carolina State University’s 1890 programs, has been appointed to the 1890 Foundation board of directors.

The 1890 Foundation supports the core missions of teaching, research and extension across the 19 1890 land-grant universities in the United States, which are designated as historically Black colleges and universities.

The foundation works collectively with federal and private sector entities to manage resources and facilitate programs.

One of the key federal agencies that works with the foundation is the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which supports research, teaching and extension at the more than 100 land-grant universities across the nation.

With partners such as the USDA, the 1890 Foundation advocates for the collective priorities of 1890 land-grant universities, including increasing and raising awareness of emerging issues and opportunities.