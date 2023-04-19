South Carolina’s College and University Trustee Screening Commission found the following individuals qualified and nominated for the South Carolina State University trustee seats they’re seeking.
The Joint Assembly to elect the trustees is currently set for Wednesday, May 3, immediately following the Joint Assembly to honor former Gov. David M. Beasley scheduled at noon.
The South Carolina State University candidates are:
5th Congressional District – Seat 5 – expires June 30, 2026
• Abigail Busby-Webb - Sumter
• Darrell Johnson - Clover
• Thomas E. Thompson – Rock Hill
7th Congressional District – Seat 7- expires June 30, 2026
• Starlee Alexander – Florence
At-Large – Seat 9 - expires June 30, 2026
• Rodney C. Jenkins – Columbia
At-Large – Seat 11 – expires June 30, 2026
• Robert S. Reese – Charleston