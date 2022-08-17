South Carolina State University: Student center plans revealed

Coast Architects Inc. has provided renderings showing how South Carolina State University’s Kirkland W. Green Student Center will look following renovation.

The $4.4 million project will completely overhaul the existing center to include a new facade and upgrades/reorganization of interior spaces. The plan includes a video board at the corner facing Geathers Street.

According to Ken Davis, S.C. State’s associate vice president for facilities management, work on the Green Center renovation is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 with an estimated completion date of the following January.

And that’s just the first phase of the overhaul.

S.C. State also has secured state funding for a student center expansion project.

The $20 million expansion will be constructed on the southeast side of the Green Center near Miller Hall and the campus rose garden.

It will add 30,000 square feet, giving the university 62,000 square feet of modern space specifically for student life activities. It will include a new cafeteria.

Following design, bid and approval processes, work on the new student center wing is expected to begin in 2024 with possible completion in summer 2025.