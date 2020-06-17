South Carolina State University student admissions up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State University’s student admissions for the fall of 2020 are up 29 percent, with about 2,402 students admitted so far.

Graduate school enrollment for the fall is 105, compared to 118 last year.

"We don't know how many students will show up because of COVID-19," S.C. State President James Clark told trustees at a recent meeting.

"These are people who have said they want to come to us,” he said.

Due to the uncertainty, Clark said the budget continues to be developed.

"We don't know what the fall will look like" Clark said. "Every year we have been here, this administration has operated with a balanced budget."

The board approved a resolution to continue operating under its existing $71.6 million budget because the state has not finalized its budget and will likely not do so until September.

Through April 30, the university has spent $51 million and has received about $63 million in revenue.

In other business:

• The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools plans to visit the university Sept. 8-10. The university doesn’t yet know whether the visit will be virtual or onsite.