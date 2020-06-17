South Carolina State University student admissions up

South Carolina State University’s student admissions for the fall of 2020 are up 29 percent, with about 2,402 students admitted so far.
Graduate school enrollment for the fall is 105, compared to 118 last year.
"We don't know how many students will show up because of COVID-19," S.C. State President James Clark told trustees at a recent meeting.
"These are people who have said they want to come to us,” he said.
Due to the uncertainty, Clark said the budget continues to be developed.
"We don't know what the fall will look like" Clark said. "Every year we have been here, this administration has operated with a balanced budget."
The board approved a resolution to continue operating under its existing $71.6 million budget because the state has not finalized its budget and will likely not do so until September.
Through April 30, the university has spent $51 million and has received about $63 million in revenue.
In other business:
• The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools plans to visit the university Sept. 8-10. The university doesn’t yet know whether the visit will be virtual or onsite.
• Trustees approved a concentration in applied oncology honors sciences as part of the university's Department of Biology and Physical Science. The concentration is pending approval by the Faculty Senate.
Students will be able to conduct research in the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina as part of the concentration.
Trustees also voted to approve the development of an online graduate certificate in addiction and trauma through the Department of Human Services.
The course is pending approval by the Graduate Studies Counsel and the Faculty Senate.
• Trustees authorized Clark to sign a contract for $304,409 to replace the HVAC system in the John Matthews 1890 Extension Center building.
• The university received about $1.5 million through fundraising efforts from July 2019 through May 2020. About $788,000 was raised by the Alumni Association and $399,000 from corporate donors and other sources.
• Trustees were asked to pray for the families of George Floyd, Ahmad Aubrey and Breonna Taylor as well as those suffering from COVID-19.
Board Chair Rodney Jenkins said S.C. State needs to be a leader in calling out for justice for the black community.
