Dr. David Staten has been named associate provost for academic affairs at South Carolina State University.

Staten had been in the role on an acting basis since December 2021.

“Dr. Staten always enables people to excel and leads by example,” said Dr. Frederick Evans, S.C. State provost and vice president for academic affairs.

“Dr. Staten’s recent post as the Faculty Senate president is evidence of his leadership abilities. I fully welcome him to the post as the associate provost for academic affairs that will bring a balance to the academic leadership team,” Evans said.

Staten is a professor in the Rehabilitation Counseling Program at S.C. State. His primary area of research includes the racial identity development of minorities with disabilities, the health orientations of African American college students, and health disparities of minorities with disabilities.

Staten has been employed by S.C. State as a rehabilitation counselor educator for 22 years. He has over 17 years of administrative experience as the program director of the rehabilitation counseling program and several years of experience serving as department chair.

He has successfully managed over $20 million of external grant funds from such agencies as the Rehabilitation Services Administration; the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research; and the U.S. Department of Education.

Staten was the first African American man to serve as the president of the American Rehabilitation Counseling Association.

He has also served as the president of the Orangeburg Morning Rotary Club.

He also has mentored a several students who have had successful careers in rehabilitation counseling and higher education. Staten has extensive knowledge and experience in the area program and regional accreditations.

Staten received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1992 and his master’s degree in rehabilitation in 1994, both from S.C. State. He received his Ph.D. in rehabilitation counselor education from the University of Iowa.