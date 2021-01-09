South Carolina State University: SACSCOC president says most important standard is integrity

She also pointed out that an institution’s board makes policy, but it does not implement it – that’s the job of the administration and faculty.

The board has fiduciary responsibility for the institution.

It is important to avoid real or perceived conflicts of interest. Also, the board should not be controlled by a minority of its members, and the CEO should not be a member of the board.

There should be a fair process for dismissing a board member, she said, and the board should protect itself from undue influence by outside entities. The board should also regularly evaluate and regulate responsibilities.

Issues that institutions should tend to include remedial education. Wheelan said that many institutions now build some remedial help into their first-year courses.

There is also the issue of transfer of credits, when one institution doesn’t accept another institution’s credits for the equivalent course. This is where articulation agreements are needed, Wheelan said.

Also, a good graduation rate can be used as a recruitment tool and to “sell” the institution, she said.

S.C. State Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins thanked Wheelan for her presentation.

“We want to make sure we are doing everything we’re supposed to do – dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s,” he said.

