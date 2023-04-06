South Carolina State University’s Department of Speech Pathology & Audiology cut the ribbon on the refurbished William C. Lewis Building on Wednesday.

The building houses the department's offices and classrooms, as well as the Harold Powell Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic.

The clinic serves the greater Orangeburg community with diagnostic and therapy services for people of all ages who are referred by pediatricians, physicians, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, day care centers, parents or self-referred.

The clinic is named for the late Dr. Harold Powell, who founded and structured the university's Speech Pathology & Audiology programs.

Powell also was an S.C. State benefactor who generously supported scholarships.

Wednesday's ceremony included tributes to Powell by colleagues and family members.

S.C. State offered the first graduate speech pathology and audiology program in the state of South Carolina.

It is the sole speech pathology and audiology program at a historically black college or university in South Carolina.