South Carolina State University president’s contract OK’d

South Carolina State University trustees unanimously approved an employment contract with President Alexander Conyers on Thursday.

Conyers will be paid an annual base salary of $248,067.

The contract begins retroactively on April 29, 2022. It ends June 30, 2026.

The contract allows for a two-year extension by the board “based upon Mr. Conyers’ performance.”

The board and Conyers are required to meet no later than Jan. 15, 2026 to discuss a contract extension, according to the contract.

If an extension is agreed upon, it will be formalized no later than May 1, 2026.

Any extension would require a majority vote of the board and written consent of Conyers.

The contract calls for formal evaluations of Conyers on a biannual basis.

Under the contract, Conyers will receive supplemental benefits including an automobile, reimbursement for wellness checkups, business and travel expenses, paid membership to the Orangeburg Country Club, up to $50,000 in discretionary entertainment incurred by performing duties, athletic tickets and insurance benefits.

The contract also notes Conyers can terminate the contract with 90 days’ notice to the board.

The contract was unanimously approved after a 45-minute closed session.

There was no discussion of the matter in open session.

Conyers was named the 13th president of the university in April of this year, but trustees had yet to formally approve a contract for him.

Conyers, a retired U.S. Army colonel, was named vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives at S.C. State in April 2021.

He became acting president in July 2021 after former president James Clark was removed. Conyers was named interim president in August 2021.