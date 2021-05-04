South Carolina State University: Myers to be honored with Omega service

An Omega service will be held in honor of the late Leon Myers at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at South Carolina State University’s Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Prior to the service, a viewing will take place in Smith-Hammond-Middleton from 4-5:45 p.m. Those attending services will be asked to follow standard COVID-19 precautions.

“The administration, faculty, staff and students at South Carolina State University express their sincerest condolences on the passing of Professor Leon Myers, who served as an assistant professor since August 1972,” said Dr. Learie B. Luke, S.C. State provost and vice president for academic affairs.

“Over the years, Mr. Myers had a profound impact on the lives of thousands of students. He also made an invaluable contribution to the university as a member of various committees and in the Athletics Department. He will be greatly missed.

“The university will honor the wishes of his family by hosting a viewing and an Omega service Thursday on the campus,” Learie said.

Myers was an assistant mathematics professor at S.C. State. In 2016, the Athletics Department honored Myers for his contributions by inducting him into the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame.