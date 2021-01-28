South Carolina State University: In-person learning resumes Feb. 8

South Carolina State University’s faculty will physically return to classrooms on campus on Feb. 8, when the university will begin offering both face-to-face and virtual instruction.

Virtual instruction will continue in selected courses.

“We are ever so mindful that our state and our nation continue to be under the grips of this pandemic,” University President James E. Clark said in a release.

“We have taken every possible precaution to ensure that students and faculty return to a healthy university environment. We were prepared for when the pandemic forced us to 100 percent remote delivery, but we also know how important it is to provide students with options that will allow them the best opportunity to succeed academically,” he said.

Students have continued to work remotely since the beginning of the spring semester on Jan. 4. A small group of students returned to campus on Jan. 4, but continued to work from their residence halls and designated study areas with social distancing.

University faculty, students and staff who have physically returned to campus must adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and not having gatherings.