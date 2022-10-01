South Carolina State University: ‘I will lead the charge’; Conyers ready to restore and reinvest

Increasing enrollment, advocating for social justice and bolstering academic programs to meet workforce needs are among the goals of the president of the state's only public historically Black university.

Alexander Conyers was inaugurated as South Carolina State University's 13th president on Saturday afternoon at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The occasion was delayed a day by Hurricane Ian, but that did not deter Conyers’ excitement at being chosen to lead the university he graduated from in 1989.

“What a wonderful day. I'm grateful for your efforts to still be here with us. … I look forward to leading South Carolina State onward and upward with integrity, commitment and excellence," Conyers said.

He became acting president in July 2021 and later interim president. The retired U.S. Army colonel was named president in April.

Conyers thanked his family, including his parents; wife, Agatha, and children, Aly and Ace, for their support, along with the many other friends and family from his hometown of Manning and beyond, including his Head Start teacher, Mary Cooper, who was in attendance.

He issued a special thank you to the students of the university for, “the opportunity to allow me to work for you.”

The president said he took his often-touted theme, “You can go anywhere from here,” personally, particularly since he was a first-generation college student who went on to succeed in the military and beyond.

“I offer myself up as an example,” Conyers said. He also referenced a quote from the late professional basketball player Bill Russell: “The game is scheduled. We have to play, so we might as well win.”

“We might as well win. ... Let's get ready to restore, reengage and, more importantly, reinvest,” Conyers said.

Conyers said he’s up to the task, with goals to not only increase student enrollment and the diversification the student body, but also the recruitment of out-of-state students and the enhancement of academic programs and curricula to meet workforce needs.

The university will also advocate for social justice and ensure that students have access to resources including, but not limited to, new academic buildings.

“I will lead the charge,” the president said.

He also urged stakeholders to realize the importance of sustained giving to the university and making an increased commitment to its success a priority. He said stakeholders include faculty, staff, alumni and the state’s General Assembly.

“We must not trip over things that are behind us. ... We can accomplish all of these things plus more,” he said.

Conyers drew parallels between himself and Thomas E. Miller, a legislator who served as the first president of S.C. State. He helped established what is now S.C. State in 1896 and served as its first president until 1911.

Conyers said Miller, like himself, not only delivered newspapers as his first job, but also put his students - and not himself - first as president of S.C. State.

He said Miller’s “Bulldog tenacity” and mission to educate students and ensure their success was much like his own.

Conyers also pointed out that Miller started out with a class of 960 students in 1896, while his incoming class of students includes, but is not limited to, 956 first-time freshman.

He said the university is poised for success, but must work as one team to accomplish its goals.

“Now is the time for everyone to lean in. ... One team, one fight,” Conyers said.

Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, whose own inauguration was delayed more than two years by the coronavirus pandemic, pledged to support Conyers and the university.

“The best is yet to come. ... We will be united,” Warmack said.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bob Flowers and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, an S.C. State alumnus, both sent video messages of congratulations to Conyers.

“Alex is a unique individual. He possesses the qualities of someone who can absorb information, consider what needs to be done and then seek guidance and get it done. He's a man of high character,” Flowers said.

Clyburn said, “I can't think of a better person to have at the helm than President Conyers.”

Manning Mayor Julia Nelson, Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler and Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. were among those who attended the inauguration and delivered their well wishes to the president and congratulated Conyers on his leadership.

Butler presented the president with a proclamation declaring Saturday, Oct. 1 as Col. Alexander Conyers day in the City of Orangeburg.