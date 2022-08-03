South Carolina State University: Housing shifts as enrollment goes up

South Carolina State University will house many upperclassmen in supplemental housing because of the growth in enrollment.

Along with University Village just across from the Chestnut Street entrance to campus, S.C. State has reserved space in nearby Campus Corner and an adjacent complex – collectively referred to as the Chestnut Campus.

The university will use Hugine Suites, which normally houses upperclassmen, to accommodate the large number of freshmen and transfer students.

Most upperclassmen will be housed on the Chestnut Campus.

For the 200 upperclassmen who had been assigned to Hugine Suites:

• Affected students have been reassigned to the Campus Corner complex.

• The S.C. State Housing Office will notify affected students by email.

• The university will apply a $500 discount to the affected students’ housing fees. This applies solely to those who have been reassigned.

• S.C. State will accommodate the affected students’ prior suitemate requests as much as possible.

All returning students must satisfy their financial obligations, including housing fees, as soon as possible given that space is limited.

Other details for upperclassmen:

• Rooms at the Chestnut Campus will be available to students at the same pricing structure as Hugine Suites. All accommodations will be individual rooms with common suite areas.

• The Chestnut Campus will have exterior surveillance cameras, as well as on-site security personnel.

• Students will be encouraged to take advantage of the pedestrian bridge over Chestnut Street to travel to and from campus.

While the university continues to enroll returning students and those applying for readmission through Friday, Aug. 12, first-time freshmen enrollment ended on Monday, Aug. 1.

The university will continue to accept applications from first-time freshmen to be admitted in January 2023 for the spring semester.