South Carolina State University: Guah named dean of College of Business and Information Systems

South Carolina State University has appointed Dr. Matthew Waritay Guah, professor of management, as the new dean of the College of Business and Information Systems, effective Oct. 1.

Guah is a distinguished management information systems scholar with a special focus on a health care reform strategy.

He has served as chair of the Business Administration and Information Systems Department since 2014; interim MBA director since 2019; the faculty athletic representative to NCAA/MEAC (2017-2022) and acting associate provost for academic affairs (2016 – 2019).

Dr. Frederick M.G. Evans, S.C. State’s acting provost and vice president for academic affairs, praised Guah as a person with the breadth of knowledge and vision to lead the College of Business and Information Systems into the future.

“I would also like to thank the members of the search committee,” Evans said. “Few duties at a university are as weighty as the selection of a dean, who is so vital to setting a direction for a school.”

“The search committee was pleased to see that our deanship generated strong interest from an impressive cohort of business educators,” Evans said. “Dr. Matthew Guah stood out as an accomplished scholar and educator who offered up a compelling vision for the future of the College of Business and Information Systems. I am excited to welcome him to the Office of Dean and to work together to educate the kinds of business leaders our society needs.”

Evans also lauded Guah’s predecessor, Dr. Barbara Adams, who recently postponed her retirement to lead S.C. State’s new Institute of Business, Environmental Science, Communications and Transportation.

“I cannot let the opportunity pass to offer my sincere gratitude and praise to Dr. Barbara Adams, who has worked at the College of Business and Information Systems for over four decades, serving in the Dean’s Office for the last decade,” Evans said. “She has done an outstanding job in her time as dean, was a valued contributor to the academic leadership team, and continues to be a member of the faculty in the college.

“I certainly speak for the entire Bulldog family when I express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Barbara Adams.”

With a PhD in information systems and management controls from Warwick University, United Kingdom, Guah has worked at universities in Netherlands, Austria, Hawaii and United Kingdom.

His primary research focuses on business systems in health care organizations. His research also involves “big data,” the next frontier for innovation, competition and productivity.

“One of the distinctive things about our college is the commitment to concentric circles of service, mentorship and professionalism: that we are committed to work, not only for the people who are immediately around us, but also the locality in which the college is based, the State of SC, and the world more generally,” Guah said. “I feel that is something very valuable for our students and their parents, which really speaks to me.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the team at the College of Business and Information Systems as this next amazing chapter unfolds. I look forward to working with everyone at the college and the university to further strengthen this mission and to amplify its impact in the world.” he said.

Guah has published six books and over 75 journal articles, book chapters and international conference papers, mostly in health care management, project management and business accountability. He has served on editorial boards for several academic journals as well as track chair, session chair and panelist for many international conferences.

He said he is honored to lead the College of Business and Information Systems and to champion its world-class community of outstanding students, faculty, staff and alumni.

“I care deeply about the Orangeburg community and about building on our past achievements. I very much look forward to collaborating with colleagues, students and alumni within Belcher Hall, across campus, and nationwide, to move the college forward to higher levels of excellence and impact.”

Married to his wife Evelyn for over 25 years with two grown children, Guah is lector, eucharistic minister, and a Parish Council member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Orangeburg. He has served on the African American Board at the South Carolina Council for Minority Affairs since 2015.