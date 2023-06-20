The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education recently approved South Carolina State University’s addition of a fire protection engineering concentration under the existing bachelor’s degree program in civil engineering.

The addition of the concentration was prompted by needs expressed by officials at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions for engineers with expertise in fire protection.

“Savannah River Nuclear Solutions applauds SCSU’s vision in developing the fire protection engineering concentration,” said Dr. Sean Alford, SRNS executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

“This critical skillset is in great demand at the Savannah River Site, and it has been an honor for us to partner with a prestigious historically Black college and university to fill a huge void in our state,” he said. “Graduates of the program will work to protect lives for decades to come.”

S.C. State trustees approved the university’s fire protection engineering proposal at its Sept. 15 meeting. The Commission on Higher Education gave the official go-ahead on June 6.

“The fire protection program will prepare one to use the knowledge of fire prevention and suppression to design and recommend equipment to assist multiple organizations in safeguarding life and property against fire and related hazards,” said Dr. Frederick Evans, S.C. State’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.

In its proposal for the program, S.C. State noted that few institutions in the nation offer baccalaureate degree programs in fire protection engineering. Every year, fire protection engineering positions go unfilled, showing demand for such engineers around the country.

“Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is an exemplary partner for S.C. State,” university President Alexander Conyers said. “Along with offering internships to our engineering students, SRNS is a valuable resource not just for our nuclear engineering program, but also for our other STEM-related efforts.

“By coming to S.C. State with this workforce development need in fire protection engineering, SRNS demonstrated faith in what this university can do for employers across the state of South Carolina and beyond,” Conyers said.

Dr. Stanley Ihekweazu, dean of S.C. State’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, said the fire protection engineering program is not designed to replace the university’s regular civil engineering degree program.

“SC State University is the only publicly assisted university in the State with this option,” Ihekweazu said. “The program will seek ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) accreditation when it has its first graduate in line with ABET guidelines for accreditation.”