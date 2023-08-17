South Carolina State University is welcoming nearly 3,000 students for the fall 2023 semester, including more than 1,000 freshmen.

Finding room for all of the students who want university housing has not been without its challenges, the president said.

Tasha Brown of Greensboro, North Carolina, said her daughter, Synaa, enrolled as a freshman at S.C. State and paid the $160 enrollment fee, which covered the housing deposit for freshman.

Even so, she was told her daughter would be placed on a waiting list when they arrived on campus Wednesday, Aug. 9, for move-in day.

‘It’s totally messed up’

“We had to fill out a housing form and also pay a $160 deposit fee. So after that was done, after the applications had to be in by the deadline, that’s when they stopped answering their phones. So other parents, including myself, have called in trying to figure out when everything was going to be done, and they weren’t answering. So we didn’t know,” Brown said.

She continued, “So the next thing, the students get an email basically saying that they had to show up at the gymnasium. Mind you, I live in North Carolina. So that took me a long time to get there for you guys to tell me that there’s no housing. So I had to go out my way, take off from work to go somewhere and still with no housing.”

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said, "First of all, we continue to try to accommodate as many students as we can, understanding our housing capacity. Last month, we cut off applications. We turned the application process to where you can apply for January. So just like last year, we capped the number of applications. We did the same this year.”

He continued, “Just like every other university, we expect a melt. Normally there’s a 10, 15 percent melt of students who say they’re coming at the university that don’t show up, just like the airlines; however, it seems that for South Carolina State this year, everyone showed up, which is a good thing.”

Brown said it was not a good thing for her to be told that her deposit had not even been made.

She eventually sent her bank statement in as proof of payment, but was still met with roadblocks. While her daughter was instructed to look out for her schedule, “she never got a schedule, she never got any information and no housing either, and I had to travel miles and miles and hours and hours to get another ‘no.’”

The university reports that it checked approximately 700 new students into traditional residence halls on Aug. 9, while approximately 500 new freshmen and transfer students and their families arrived at the Hugine Suites the following day to move into their apartments for the fall 2023 semester.

Orientation began Aug. 11 for new students. Upperclassmen returned Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, with classes to begin Thursday, Aug. 17.

Brown, however, said, “We had to come back home. Synaa is missing orientation, she’s missing all the important stuff, but I just feel like if they knew that they were having housing issues, they shouldn’t have accepted anyone’s money.”

She said she was told on Aug. 9 that her daughter would be put on a waiting list.

“I’m like, ‘A waiting list?’ I don’t have time to keep running back and forth, riding for hours and taking off work. I can’t keep doing that. … They were so bad to where they were letting the voice mails just stack up where they weren’t answering them. Every time you called, it said, ‘Mailbox full.’ So basically how you had to find out any information was to go there. So I had to drive miles and miles to get a ‘no,’” Brown said.

Conyers said bringing freshmen in over the two-day period last week was done to facilitate a smoother move-in process and that every student “that we spoke with (on Aug. 9) that said that they did not have a housing assignment” had one by that same night. He said the university had intended to do the same thing on Aug. 10.

“While many parents expressed on Aug. 9 that it was a very smooth process for them, I won’t be satisfied until a much higher percentage of parents make that same statement. So certainly there are growing pains, but I certainly believe that we will be able to accommodate the students who applied for housing by the deadline.

“We put out a deadline of July 3 for housing applications for returning students and freshmen; however, I understand that some students, or some parents stated that they did not receive that correspondence. So just like every other school, we do have a waiting list that we’re trying to accommodate all of our students,” the president said.

Sam Watson, director of university relations, said in an email that a $160 enrollment fee covered the housing deposit for freshmen, while returning students each paid $150 for their housing applications.

He later said the university anticipates "being able to place 100 percent of all students who submitted their housing applications and paid their deposits prior to the July 3 deadline."

Conyers later said, "For those who paid after the deadline, we will work to house them. If we can't, we will refund any fees collected."

Brown said she has no plans for her daughter to return in January and will be seeking a $160 refund.

“My child will not go there next semester at all. I was telling her even if she was to get housing, she was only going to do it for this year. We’re not dealing with them. …. Students get set back because of the university’s inability to keep in contact and communicate, and I just feel like that is so wrong,” Brown said.

She continued, “The school was not communicating with parents. We kept trying to call, and they have attitudes because we’re calling and things like that. You can’t get an attitude when people pay out of their pocket. Times are hard at this moment, and we don’t have money to just give. ... It’s really unfair.”

Brown said she spent money on her daughter’s dormitory that will now go unused, at least for now.

“We went out and spent all this money on dorm stuff, things for school. It’s totally messed up. It’s just really messed up. I know North Carolina A&T (University) was having the same issue, but they put their students up in hotels until could find housing. They’re not even trying to do that,” she said.

“They just said, ‘Bump it. They’re just going to miss the school year,’ which is unfair. It’s really unfair because we could have went another place if you would have communicated ahead of time and said, ‘Hey, we don’t have enough housing. We’re going to cut off the payment for the deposit so you can save it and apply somewhere else.’ You didn’t even give us that opportunity to even do that,” Brown said.

“I’m not the only one who’s been going through this. ... I just feel it’s really wrong, and they waste people’s time when our kids could have been going somewhere else, but now it’s too late,” she said.

‘There’s a huge

miscommunication’

Conyers said part of the overall problem is miscommunication over what guarantees a room and what doesn’t.

“I believe there’s a huge miscommunication with what the housing process is. For instance, many students and parents, unfortunately – and maybe this is where we’re failing – believe that the $150 housing deposit guaranteed a room. That room, however, isn’t guaranteed until they complete all of their financial obligations, which includes paying their balance or signing a payment plan,” the president said.

“So what happens, unfortunately, is that students say, ‘Well, I paid my housing fee.’ Yes, you did; however, you cannot get assigned this room until you pay your balance, or you sign a payment plan. So maybe the university must do a better job of communicating that,” he said.

Conyers said not enforcing such rules is what has caused the university to have a “huge student debt load.”

“We simply cannot allow that to happen. So we’re working with students and families to ensure that they can properly execute a payment plan. We’re allowing students to move in if they haven’t fully executed that plan, allowing them to move in and giving them until Aug. 30 to execute that plan,” he said.

The president continued, “So certainly growing pains, certainly better communications (are needed), but understanding that while I’m trying to accommodate every student, the university’s financial footing is paramount. We cannot allow students with huge balances to continue to enroll without some type of payment plan in place.”

Conyers said the university is expecting around 1,200 incoming freshmen this semester.

“Last year we accommodated 1,100 freshmen. Going forward, until we get new dormitories built, next year we’ll cap the number of freshmen at 1,000 because my number one goal this semester is to increase retention. So, as we retain more students, it will give us less room to bring in additional students,” he said.

Conyers said the use public-private partnerships to build more housing will be discussed during the September meeting of the university’s board of trustees.

“We just completed a feasibility study with an outside consultant we look forward to presenting to the board in September with our options,” he said.

Watson said, “We estimate that we will have 2,900 to 3,000 students in all with nearly 2,300 of them housed on campus, or facilities leased by the Real Estate Foundation.”

He said work is being done to make sure housing issues are rectified.

“We have listed the numbers for Housing and Student Financial Services in several news releases. Those offices are quite busy, however, and it may take some time to respond to every call or email. We are doing our best in University Relations and Marketing to collect information from students and parents and relay messages up the chain,” Watson said.