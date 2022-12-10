South Carolina State University: Engineering technology grads join forces for $30,000 donation

South Carolina State University alumni Cliff and Cheryl Wilson and Devin Harrison have provided a joint $30,000 contribution to their alma mater in hopes of inspiring future Black engineers.

“Mr. and Mrs. Wilson and Mr. Harrison are prime examples of the unlimited potential South Carolina State University affords to students and their families,” S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said. “They have reached great heights in the construction industry through their own hard work and ingenuity, and S.C. State provided them with the tools for their journeys.

“The fact that they are sharing the rewards of their successes with our current and future engineering students speaks to the loyalty S.C. State inspires in our alumni,” Conyers said. “We could not serve students at the standard of excellence we promise without the support of faithful Bulldogs like Cliff and Cheryl Wilson and Devin Harrison.”

Cliff Wilson, CEO of The Centric Group, and Harrison, CEO of the Amalgam Service Group, are both 2002 S.C. State graduates with degrees in electrical engineering technology. The donation will support scholarships for engineering students at S.C. State.

"SCSU gave me the character, confidence and ability to be a successful entrepreneur with a thriving business,” Harrison said. “I owe my professional success to my Bulldog home. It's time to give back and help others the same way I was helped while at SCSU.”

The Wilsons contributed $25,000, while Harrison contributed $5,000. The Wilsons’ contributions to S.C. State’s Engineering Technology Program now total more than $35,000.

"We are proud of SCSU and all they are accomplishing under the leadership of President Conyers,” Cliff Wilson said. “We are excited about being a contributor to the engineering program to ensure the development of young black engineers who will be impactful to their communities and the industry they will serve. We can't wait to see the engineers they become.”

Cliff Wilson is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Harrison is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

Find out more about supporting S.C. State’s programs at www.scsu.edu and clicking “Give to SC State.”