South Carolina State University: Conyers named interim president; freshman class largest since 2016

In the area of health and safety, Conyers said while student-athletes were tested this summer, testing has begun for all students who live in dormitories.

“Obviously, our positivity rate will probably increase. We’ve got isolation dorms but, with that, it’s a steady moving target. The remainder of this week, we will concentrate on training those RAs (resident assistants),” he said.

“We cannot afford to miss a step in this process,” Conyers said. A COVID dashboard could be activated by Friday to include information such as, for example, quarantine rates.

He said the university’s federal funding will be not just be used for student debt relief, but COVID mitigation, including a vehicle to transport COVID-19-positive students to isolation dorms.

Conyers said there are currently no mandatory testing rules for faculty and staff, but it warrants discussion and he will have to decide on it at a later date.

He’s interested in having all of the university's students follow mandatory testing rules and not just those living in dorms.

