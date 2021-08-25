South Carolina State University: Conyers named interim president; freshman class largest since 2016

South Carolina State University’s trustees voted Wednesday to make retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers interim president until further action is taken by the board.
Conyers had been serving as acting president since former president James Clark was removed in July.
Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said Conyers, “came in hitting the ground running and has shown himself as a formidable leader.”
Trustees voted 12 to 1 in favor of making Conyers the interim president during a special meeting.
Voting in favor were trustees Starlee Alexander, Jameel Allen, Macie Smith, Louvetta Dicks, Doris Helms, Douglas Gantt, William Oden, Wilbur Shuler, Daniel Varat, Monica Scott, Donnie Shell and Jenkins. Voting against was trustee Ronald Friday.
Following the meeting, Conyers said he feels great about having the opportunity to continue working for the students and with faculty and staff.
“I’m excited for the direction of the university. I’m excited as we celebrate 125 years. I look forward to helping raise funds for our students to enhance their college experience,” he said.
Conyers, an S.C. State graduate, was named vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives in May. The board made him acting president after Clark was ousted during a July 13 board meeting.
No specific reason has been provided for Clark’s removal beyond citing his employment contract.
University/community engagement
Conyers told trustees a cabinet and staff retreat was held at Camp Daniels in Elloree.
A Legacy Luncheon was also held for the freshmen whose parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents graduated from the university.
“They still believe and still trust in this university. We know these students have choices, and when they choose to send their children back to South Carolina State, it’s just good to know that we have a legacy just as strong as any other university out here in the United States,” Conyers said.
Also, a virtual faculty and staff general assembly was held.
Conyers also noted that he met with the director and a few board members from Felton Laboratory Charter School, which is housed on the university’s campus.
“We provided them all of the support that they needed. They recently became a charter school. So now we charge Felton school rent for their space on campus,” Conyers said.
Also this year, the James E. Clyburn Scholarship & Research Foundation celebrated a record 175 Canzater Scholars. Twelve came from S.C. State.
The interim president said he’s already met with City of Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler and City Administrator Sydney Evering, along with Orangeburg County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson and Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young.
He said the meeting with county officials yielded $950,000 in grant funding.
“The county administrator has provided me with a letter, and we can use this money at any time,” he said. Conyers said $750,000 is specifically for HVAC repairs.
“We will start using those funds immediately. The other $200,000 was specifically for water and sewer infrastructure," Conyers said.
He will attend a meeting on Thursday with key stakeholders in the redevelopment of Railroad Corner.
“They want to have our voice in that. ... Lots of great things are happening in Orangeburg, and I’m proud to be a part of it," Conyers said.
Conyers said a donation to the university is forthcoming from the Duke Energy Foundation and that all of the university's past partnerships with the Savannah River Site and the Department of Energy remain in place.
The interim president also reported on the $9.8 million in student debt relief that was recently issued by the university, with 322 students re-enrolling for the fall semester as a result of the debt relief efforts.
“That’s $3.2 million in paying customers again," Conyers aid.
He said the university called approximately 905 students who had been out over the last two semesters, but was not able to call the entire 2,500 of them at one time.
There are plans to contact remaining students and try to re-enroll them in January, or at this time next year, Conyers said.
University projects
and enrollment
Conyers said the state General Assembly’s debate on how to spend its $2.5 billion in federal pandemic relief aid is important. The university plans to submit a list of capital projects totaling $109.5 million.
The list includes $20 million for a new student center, $20 million for a new residence hall, $5 million for roof replacements, $30 million for an athletics wellness center, $6 million for a new College of Agriculture building and money for the renovation of Truth Hall.
“If we can get some of it funded through this $2 billion that they’re appropriating, it will be a huge lift for South Carolina State,” Conyers said.
He also reported on the university’s enrollment, which stands at 2,425 for the fall semester.
“The good news is that we have met or exceeded our numbers from this time last year," Conyers said.
He continued, “We’ve re-opened the enrollment window. We provided incentives for first-time freshmen and then, more importantly, we forgave the debt and that got us 300 students back into our enrollment.”
“We will continue to push for more of those students who were relieved of the debt. ... We’ve had the largest freshman class enrollment since 2016. That’s great news,” he said.
The university may use part-time recruiters to attract out-of-state students to help improve retention rates.
Conyers said he believes S.C. State can increase its total enrollment by more than 1,000 students.
“Interest remains high in South Carolina State University. This past year, we have over 7,000 applications. … It’s on me now to provide the resources and the staff and the strategy to figure out a way to get a better yield out of those 7,000 students,” he said.
Campaign fundraising
and health measures
The university celebrated its 125th anniversary on Wednesday afternoon with a fundraising campaign kick-off. The university plans to raise $1.25 million in unrestricted funds over 125 days.
Conyers said at least part of the $1.25 million will be used for a general student scholarship fund.
In the area of health and safety, Conyers said while student-athletes were tested this summer, testing has begun for all students who live in dormitories.
“Obviously, our positivity rate will probably increase. We’ve got isolation dorms but, with that, it’s a steady moving target. The remainder of this week, we will concentrate on training those RAs (resident assistants),” he said.
“We cannot afford to miss a step in this process,” Conyers said. A COVID dashboard could be activated by Friday to include information such as, for example, quarantine rates.
He said the university’s federal funding will be not just be used for student debt relief, but COVID mitigation, including a vehicle to transport COVID-19-positive students to isolation dorms.
Conyers said there are currently no mandatory testing rules for faculty and staff, but it warrants discussion and he will have to decide on it at a later date.
He’s interested in having all of the university's students follow mandatory testing rules and not just those living in dorms.
Executive session
Three South Carolina State University trustees had been tasked with finding an individual or firm to train the entire board on how to search for a new university president.
Trustees Shuler, Alexander and Allen were selected to serve on the three-person ad hoc committee to begin the process.
Jenkins said Wednesday that the committee had chosen Dr. Belle Wheelan, president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools' Commission on Colleges, as the board’s trainer.
“She came in and did the training for the board. That was conducted in the executive session of the meeting (Wednesday). The full board was trained to include all the ex-officio (members),” Jenkins said.
“At this point, we have not decided anything else. The training took place, and it didn’t require any vote on what was done. At some point in the future, we will be discussing the details of what we learned to get us to a search committee, which will be seated at some point,” the chairman said.
Jenkins said it is the board, however, that hires the university’s president.
“Not a committee, not a small group, but the full board. We need to allow the process to work. There will be a lot of applicants,” he said.
