South Carolina State University: Consultant says work needed on phones, internet

A consultant informed South Carolina State University that a lot of work has to be done to fix its phone systems and improve the internet infrastructure.

“The telephones have not been fully operational since July 4, and that's impacting about 600-plus people and their ability to retrieve calls accurately and retrieve voicemails, etc.,” said Kevin Summers, owner of Branchville-based Summers Estates LLC.

“The root cause is that … companies stop supporting software because they don't have the parts, or they've moved on to another version,” Summers said

Summers discussed the issue with S.C. State trustees during the Sept. 15 board meeting.

He’s the consultant brought in to fix the problems as the university weighs whether to invest, for example, in a new landline phone system or install an entirely new wireless system after water damaged the existing lines.

“The PBX (Avaya equipment) needs to be replaced, but also the issue is as you put on the network ability, you have to have the quality of voice. So even if you replace the PBX, the network still could give us some issues,” he said.

Summers continued, “We're just pending the state award on the cloud solution provider, which is expected in weeks. Once that award is made, it'll probably be a month for a pilot and two to three months for full deployment.”

Summers said his work will include “looking at everything related to technology from A to Z.”

“What comes out of that is the gap analysis between what the current capabilities of the IT situation are and where you need to be in the future and then a roadmap. Unfortunately, a lot of times technology takes multiple years, especially when you start talking about the infrastructure,” he said.

Summers said he will be benchmarking what the university’s technology capabilities are versus other universities.

“Then we’ll come up with an implementation plan, but, in parallel, we’re also looking at the telephones and the wireless and security cameras, as well – some projects that are critical and in flight,” he said.

He said the university has not made needed upgrades to its technology infrastructure, causing frustration for students, parents, faculty and administration.

“Although the university received CARES Act funding last year, there's three years or four years of previous what I call technical debt. Even though maybe enrollment was lower, when you look at the technology infrastructure, the network was not updated. Telephones and computers all needed to be updated during that timeframe, but obviously with limited funding, you've created a technical debt balance,” Summers said.

“Student expectations are just through the roof. ... They have the gaming, they have their cell phone, they have their laptop, and they have other devices, as well. ... What I'm seeing is that there are several departments who have control of their own destiny, and they've hired IT consultants to address some of their immediate needs,” he said.

Summers said it will take time to make needed changes.

"Even given the funding, you’ve got to be able to execute, and you need resources internally and externally to execute those. It's difficult when you have the small team that's about 10 people that used to be 30 implementing in parallel the day-to-day operations with the new projects," he said.

Summers continued, “Even with the CARES Act funding, it’s just the time to get to implementation without those resources for wireless, which I would say is roughly around 60 percent coverage.

“I'm hearing from students and faculty and administration that wireless works in certain areas, and in certain areas it doesn't. … We may have all the access points, but we have to deploy it, and the same thing with the network in terms of the capacity, and then security as well,” Summers said.

“So there's 100-plus projects which need to have a plan and funding and resources, and then there's just, like I said, these resource gaps that need to be filled to be able to successfully execute the demand,” the consultant said.

Summers said the university’s technology infrastructure is not scalable.

“We're working on what that cost means. I took the analogy that we bring in all this new great technology. It's like new cars that you put out on the road, a Tesla with all this great technology, but you may be running it on a two-lane highway, where you need a four-lane highway. And that's what I'm seeing in the infrastructure, where you have to do some scalability to support those new cars,” he said.

Summers said information security is also still an issue, with only approximately 20 percent meeting the security standards.

“Obviously, you all know what that can do - having the ransomware security incident - to your brand and, obviously, to operations,” he said.

The university was a victim of a ransomware attack last year.

Summers said the goal is creating a seamless flow of information for students and university administration, faculty and staff.

“There will be some incremental funding requirements given the technical debt for many years,” he said.