South Carolina State University: Clark ‘upbeat’ about improving campus

South Carolina State University’s president says he’s looking for ways to improve the infrastructure at the campus amid funding challenges.
During a recent board meeting, the university unveiled its comprehensive plan to renovate and revitalize historic Camp Harry E. Daniels in Elloree.
S.C. State President James Clark also fielded questions from some trustees about what is being done to develop a comprehensive infrastructure plan for the university’s main campus in Orangeburg.
“How does this carry over to the university with intentional items that the university needs, such as facilities and enrollment and corporate partnerships?” Trustee John Funny said.
Trustee Jameel Allen said, “We’re just trying to figure out what’s the strategic plan for the infrastructure, enrollment, retention, etc.”
Clark said the university will be doing more at the Orangeburg campus.
“We saw an opportunity to polish up a gem of the institution with funds that we could get access to,” he said.
Clark added that Camp Daniels was once considered the “cat’s meow.”
“That was something that was very uplifting to people in terms of thinking about S.C. State as a university. Will it change enrollment tomorrow? No. This is a long ball activity, but right now we have access to funding sources that won’t be there forever,” he said.
The president said he is hoping that next year the university will, “get to the point where we have the funding and ability to, in this case, probably bring someone from outside to do the same thing specifically on the campus.”
“Do I have a date for that right now? No, but as we get funding that we’re going to apply to that, I will be more intentional,” Clark said.
He said work is already being done to improve the campus.
“We’re specifically going to be improving the existing Student Center while we are out trying to eventually raise $20 million or so to do another one, but that will take time to raise that money and build it. In the meantime, we’re very intentional about improving those facilities,” he said.
Clark said improvements are also being made to the look and feel of Belcher Hall.
“I’ve had people come and really speak highly of the look and feel of the campus now. It’s not all the bling, it’s not all the glitter of the brand-new campuses because we haven’t been able to afford it. We have not been able to afford those things in the past, but I’m very upbeat about what we can bring to the table as an institution. This will inspire more things,” Clark said.
The president also talked about the university’s recent achievements which have helped students, including IBM providing $2 million in resources for initiatives such as faculty development and internships.
Dominion Energy has provided $1 million for the university’s creation of enhanced engineering programs, as well as offering of student scholarships in the fall.
TikTok provided $1 million to the university to use for student scholarships. Samsung’s provision of $150,000 has also allowed the university to fund 15 senior STEM majors with scholarships.
Clark said the establishment of the university’s Lamar Powell Student Success and Retention Center is also well underway.
The site, which the university anticipates will help retain students, will be located in Moss Hall and house an academic tutoring program, a scholarship academy, a Learning 2 Learn program, a multipurpose collaborative room and a veterans’ resource room.
He said the university is also focusing energy on teaming up with the University of South Carolina in the creation of “4+1” dual-degree programs, with one in nuclear engineering currently active and almost complete.
Several other dual-degree programs are in the works with USC, Clark said.
The president also reported that the university’s $31 million loan for the creation of Hugine Suites will be forgiven.
“The process is now underway. ... Roughly $3 million a year that we have to pay on that note now can be leveraged more in the residential area,” he said.
Clark said long-term, sustainable funding is key. The university has seen an increase in state appropriations from the 2016-2017 fiscal year, when it received $13.7 million, to the 2019-2020 fiscal year, when state appropriations reached $16.1 million.
He also reported that university is hopeful about receiving $2.5 million in matching funds from the state to continue its work on its transportation center.
The university has received more than $75 million since 2016 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has aided in the creation of three new facilities for its 1890 program and the eventual procurement of four additional facilities in Florence, Sumter, Columbia and Anderson.
“At the end of the day, we need to be in agriculture, and agriculture needs to be in us,” Clark said.
In other matters, Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins gave a brief report on the first meeting of the board’s executive committee. Also, the board approved trustees receiving their own individual university email addresses.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD