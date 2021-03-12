South Carolina State University: Clark ‘upbeat’ about improving campus

The president said he is hoping that next year the university will, “get to the point where we have the funding and ability to, in this case, probably bring someone from outside to do the same thing specifically on the campus.”

“Do I have a date for that right now? No, but as we get funding that we’re going to apply to that, I will be more intentional,” Clark said.

He said work is already being done to improve the campus.

“We’re specifically going to be improving the existing Student Center while we are out trying to eventually raise $20 million or so to do another one, but that will take time to raise that money and build it. In the meantime, we’re very intentional about improving those facilities,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clark said improvements are also being made to the look and feel of Belcher Hall.

“I’ve had people come and really speak highly of the look and feel of the campus now. It’s not all the bling, it’s not all the glitter of the brand-new campuses because we haven’t been able to afford it. We have not been able to afford those things in the past, but I’m very upbeat about what we can bring to the table as an institution. This will inspire more things,” Clark said.