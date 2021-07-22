South Carolina State University chairman: Trustees can refuse payments; institutions across state also provide reimbursements

Sam Watson, the university’s public information officer, said the trustees would receive the $35 per diem and be paid at the university’s current mileage reimbursement rate of 52.5 cents per mile.

In 2015, the state General Assembly appointed a temporary, seven-member board tasked with restoring the university's fiscal health. A newly constituted board began serving July 1, 2018.

S.C. State’s trustees had not received any compensation for sitting on the board for at least the past three years as the university continued to recover financially.

The board’s newest members came on in October 2020, and Jenkins said the per diem and mileage reimbursement payments were an allowable option that the board had the right to consider.

“We never did settle that issue, to let them vote on whether they were going to do it or not. We deferred it a couple of times. I wanted to get it off the table, that we would be able to have those board members have an opportunity to vote on whether they wanted have the option to receive it or not, and right now they do,” Jenkins said.

The chairman said the university’s financial outlook is improving.