South Carolina State University: Buildings fixed, grants sought; president outlines efforts to meet strategic goals

“We already have, I believe, three people working on their doctorates of education there. ... We’ll be launching several programs up there ... and we’re getting them additionally approved for remote delivery. We have three or four already that we’ll start promoting," Clark said.

The president said he has also been working on several corporate projects, having already announced that IBM has made $2 million in resources available to the university.

"We're expecting this fall before the end of the year roughly over $6.5 million (from various corporations) to help. A lot of this is very specific. It has restrictions. Some of it is general, some of it is very specific things, but all of it helps our students, and we are thankful for it," Clark said.

Trustee John J. Funny said he would like to see a progressive plan for new facilities and buildings, along with a progressive plan through which the university would involve the national alumni association more.

Clark said he is willing to work with all alumni, but added, “What we cannot do in the short term is bring on more debt.”