South Carolina State University: Buildings fixed, grants sought; president outlines efforts to meet strategic goals

South Carolina State University is working to meet its strategic goals through efforts like renovating campus buildings and increasing research and grant initiatives.
President James E. Clark reported last week on the university's strategic initiatives and how the university is working to meet them.
The university’s strategic priorities include ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency, transforming curriculum and research programs, improving the campus environment and enhancing the university brand.
"From the very beginning, I said that what we have to do is significantly increase our research and grant initiatives. ... That's where the money is, especially in small states, where you will not necessarily get the funding that you need," Clark said during a virtual board meeting.
"In order to do that, you must be bringing on new programs that relate to what the industry wants, what the students what, what our customers want. We must bring on programs that are going to be successful and keep up with the times. You have to look at programs that are no longer productive in this process so that you can invest more in the ones that are highly productive," he said.
He touted the university's new programs, including the applied oncology honors science concentration, which was approved by the Commission on Higher Education.
“We can do a lot more things online. Online is going to be part of the new norm. ... We're also building opportunities for our students to, as they get their undergraduate degrees here, get fast tracked into various other graduate programs. So we're looking at additional medical schools and medical programs right now to assist our students, whether it be in 3+2 or 4+1 (programs) with schools around," Clark said.
He acknowledged the accomplishments of faculty and students during the meeting, including Dr. Jessica R. Berry, acting chair of the Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology, who snagged the 2020 Editor's Award by the Journal of Speech, Language and Hearing Research - Language Section.
Another faculty member, Dr. Rizana Mahroof, an etymologist, won the Wendell E. Burkholder Award for Excellence in Stored Product Protection.
Also, the university's teacher education program is a recipient of the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement.
“We're pushing more and more for everyone to do grants, to do things that help fund our departments. ... That will elevate our capability. It will elevate our visibility. It will elevate our brand, and it will bring more resources to the table," Clark said.
The university will be working with corporations to find internships for students.
Support Local Journalism
“A great indication of this is how strong our accounting team is under Dr. Adams over in the Business School, with an 89 percent placement rate of these graduates," Clark said.
The university has been working to improve the campus environment, including campuswide pressure washing, new fencing along Russell Street, the complete remodel of the dining hall, the remodel of the speech pathology building and the renovation of the university's existing student center.
Clark said a video walk-through will be completed for everyone to see the new Bulldog Cafe, complete with new vendors such as Which Wich and Starbucks, and the Washington Dining Hall remodel.
“We know that in the short term we won't be able to get a new student center, but we've been able to negotiate with our food service suppliers, as well as get additional funding from the state. We're going to do additional enhancements and remodeling of the existing student center. We were able to acquire funds from the state to do that," Clark said.
He added, "All of this is about enhancing the program, but our campus perspective is going to be greater than Orangeburg. As you know, we have the ability to do research and extension work in a variety of locations, and that represents the S.C. State brand.”
The university is also working to play up its partnership with the University Center of Greenville.
“We already have, I believe, three people working on their doctorates of education there. ... We’ll be launching several programs up there ... and we’re getting them additionally approved for remote delivery. We have three or four already that we’ll start promoting," Clark said.
The president said he has also been working on several corporate projects, having already announced that IBM has made $2 million in resources available to the university.
"We're expecting this fall before the end of the year roughly over $6.5 million (from various corporations) to help. A lot of this is very specific. It has restrictions. Some of it is general, some of it is very specific things, but all of it helps our students, and we are thankful for it," Clark said.
Trustee John J. Funny said he would like to see a progressive plan for new facilities and buildings, along with a progressive plan through which the university would involve the national alumni association more.
Clark said he is willing to work with all alumni, but added, “What we cannot do in the short term is bring on more debt.”
“Our debt capacity is limited. We don't have a massive amount of debt with a lot of new buildings, and that kind of saved us a little bit. So as we move forward, we will be very judicious in how we bring on the debt with the new facilities. That’s why we’ll be seeking both the capital campaign that will take some time, but being more aggressive in pursuing funding from other sources," he said.
Clark said he and board Chairman Rodney Jenkins will meet to work on developing a "progressive action plan" for the alumni association so it can better target how it can support the university.
Trustee Dr. Doris Helms said the university's master plan needs to be completed first.
“And it needs to be integrated into the capital campaign. Those are the two things that will move us forward, and both of those are in progress. So that’s part of getting aggressive on buildings and, hopefully, there will be a role then for the alumni that is in our capital campaign addressing particular buildings that we think would be of interest to the alumni,” Helms said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.