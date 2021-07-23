South Carolina State University board seeks presidential search training; trustees delay naming Conyers interim president

Three South Carolina State University trustees have been tasked with finding an individual or firm to train the entire board on how to search for a new university president.
Board Chair Rodney Jenkins said while some board members have been through the search for a new president before, not all have.
“There are always nuances to these types of processes,” Jenkins told the board Friday during a special called meeting held via teleconference.
“Before we select a committee, I would like committee members to be trained on what they should be doing on a search committee versus just coming in raw as a board member that has not done this before,” he said.
Trustees Dr. Wilbur Shuler, Starlee Alexander and Jameel Allen Sr. were selected to serve on the ad hoc committee that will begin the process. Shuler will chair the three-person committee.
Jenkins said, “It is all about getting everybody on the same playing field from the start in the selection of a committee.
"The full board would be trained and, of the board, selection would be made to the search committee."
The ad hoc committee has been asked to present its findings to the entire board during the week of Aug. 9. The date could be extended.
Jenkins asked if a vote should be taken on the ad hoc committee and was informed it would not be a bad idea to take a vote but it was probably not required. A vote was never taken to approve the ad hoc committee.
During the discussion, S.C. State Alumni President Trustee John Funny questioned the wisdom of having two firms – one providing the board with information on training for a search process and the other helping with the search process.
“Most national search firms have the skill sets and training modules in-house,” Funny said, expressing concerns that the two entities could have different philosophies “that may not gel.”
“It is like going out and hiring two consulting firms,” he said.
Funny also questioned the selection of the trustees to serve on the ad hoc committee, noting that there are board members who have doctorates in higher education who would have a good skillset to sit on the ad hoc committee.
Funny also requested a written plan on the search process and procedures be provided to the board members so all know how the process will be carried forth.
Jenkins promised a written plan will be provided.
Trustee Dr. Macie Smith asked if the board had to go through the expense of a procurement process for both the training firm and the search firm.
Jenkins noted the three-member committee will help shed light on this matter.
“They might find somebody who might not charge us,” Jenkins said. “The dollar amount: that we don't know at this point. It might be zero or it might be even more. The committee would bring that point back to us.”
Other trustees suggested resources for board training, including the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, which S.C. State belongs to, and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the university’s accrediting agency.
Jenkins encouraged the ad hoc committee to consult with SACS for guidance on finding a training firm.
Student Government Association President and ex-officio board member Javonni Ayers requested ex-officio board members be on the search committee.
Jenkins said ex-officio board members have been involved in past presidential searches.
“I want that discussion to occur when we have that training done,” Jenkins said.
In addition to the discussion on board training, trustees planned to consider naming Acting President Col. Alexander Conyers the new interim president.
After about 45 minutes in closed session, trustees unanimously decided to defer the decision until a later date.
Conyers will remain as acting president.
The board has yet to come to a salary agreement with Conyers.
Conyers was tapped to serve as the university's acting president after former president James Clark was ousted during a July 13 board meeting. No specific reason has been provided for his removal beyond citing his employment contract.
Clark, who had been president since 2016, had been under fire from trustees, faculty and alumni for enrollment declines at the university.
Trustees extended his contract in May through June 2022, with an option for two more years.
Clark has indicated he would explore legal options following what his attorney called an unfair termination.