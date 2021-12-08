South Carolina State University: Alumna named top assistant principal

South Carolina State University alumna Dr. Tia Jones was named the 2022 South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

Jones is an assistant principal at Catawba Trail Elementary School in Richland School District 2.

She was a finalist for the same award in 2017 and 2020.

“It’s no surprise that Dr. Jones was nominated more than once and has now won this award,” Catawba Trail Principal Jennifer Gillespie said in a news release from Richland School District 2.

Gillespie said Jones, “prides herself in developing positive relationships with students, their families, faculty, staff and district colleagues. She empowers people around her to shine and is her happiest when they do.

“Dr. Jones is such a humble and unselfish person, and I am extremely proud to have her on our team.”

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from S.C. State, a master’s degree in divergent learning from Columbia College, an educational specialist degree in educational administration from Cambridge College in Cambridge, Mass., and her doctor of education in organizational leadership from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C.

Jones began her educational career 23 years ago working as an instructional assistant at Forest Lake Elementary School. She taught kindergarten and second grade at Rice Creek Elementary and was a National Board Certified Teacher at Sandlapper Elementary school prior to becoming assistant principal eight years ago at Catawba Trail.

“As an educator, the work we have before us is paramount to our success and to the success of our students,” Jones said in the news release. “It is our duty to act selflessly in the realm of education because no one person can do it alone.

“This accomplishment is a salute to the trailblazers who came before me and signifies our work together – everyone achieves more! It is an honor and a privilege to be a generational change agent in Richland School District 2.”

