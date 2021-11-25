South Carolina State University alumna leading national sorority

South Carolina State University alumna Cheryl A. Hickmon, a 1984 graduate, has been elected national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Hickmon, a native of Hartford, Connecticut, joined S.C. State’s Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta in 1982.

She is the university’s first alumna to lead the national organization and Delta Sigma Theta’s 27th national president.

She is a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta and a member of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter.

She has served the organization as national vice president, national secretary, eastern regional director, south Atlantic regional representative, co-chair of the National Documents Review and Revision Task Force, co-chair of the National Leadership Academy, and president of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter and Alpha Xi Chapter.

Professionally, Hickmon supervises the In Vitro Fertilization Laboratories for Andrology and Endocrinology at Montefiore’s Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health, a division of the Montefiore Medical Center and a teaching hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Hickmon received the Outstanding Accomplishments and Achievement Award from S.C. State. She also received several other awards, including the “100 Most Influential African Americans in the State of Connecticut” honor from the Connecticut Chapters of the NAACP, and the Citizen of the Year Award from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Tau Iota Chapter).

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Republic of Korea.

Delta Sigma Theta was founded at Howard University in 1913. The founders' first act of public service was participating in the Suffrage March of 1913.

