South Carolina State University’s advanced-level education programs have been granted continued accreditation by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

CAEP’s Accreditation Council granted the accreditation at its Oct. 28 meeting. South Carolina’s State Board of Education affirmed the CAEP’s decision at its Jan. 17 meeting.

According to Dr. Percy Mack, chair of S.C. State’s Department of Educational Leadership, advanced-level programs are defined by CAEP as educator preparation programs at the post-baccalaureate or graduate level, leading to licensure, certification or endorsement.

They are designed to develop P-12 teachers who have already completed an initial preparation program, currently licensed administrators and other certified school professionals for employment in P-12 schools/districts.

At the advanced level, S.C. State offers educational specialist and doctor of education degrees.

To be accredited at the advanced level, the department had to show solid evidence that its graduates are competent and caring educators. The department had to also show solid evidence that it can maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs it offers.

“The CAEP National Accreditation is the second-most comprehensive accreditation that the university undertakes next to SACS,” said Dr. M. Evelyn Fields, acting dean of the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences.

“It underscores the investment we make for continuous improvement in our education programs,” she said. “The reaffirmation of the accreditation of our most advanced program is a testimony to the commitment of our faculty and to the quality of our programs.”

This accreditation status is effective until fall 2026.

CAEP removed four areas cited for improvement in S.C. State’s previous accreditation review, while assigning one new area for improvement.

The CAEP report noted that S.C. State needs to demonstrate goals and progress toward admitting candidates for advanced degrees from a broad range of backgrounds and diverse populations.

S.C. State’s Educational Leadership faculty and staff are collecting data and revising assessment instructions/manuals to begin writing Specialized Professional Associations reports to be submitted to the Education Leadership Constituent Council in March.

The university was formerly accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education, which merged with the Teacher Education Accreditation Council in 2013 to form CAEP.