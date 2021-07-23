South Carolina State board seeks presidential search training; trustees delay naming Conyers interim president

Jenkins asked if a vote should be taken on the ad hoc committee and was informed it would not be a bad idea to take a vote but it was probably not required. A vote was never taken to approve the ad hoc committee.

During the discussion, S.C. State Alumni President Trustee John Funny questioned the wisdom of having two firms – one providing the board with information on training for a search process and the other helping with the search process.

“Most national search firms have the skill sets and training modules in-house,” Funny said, expressing concerns that the two entities could have different philosophies “that may not gel.”

“It is like going out and hiring two consulting firms,” he said.

Funny also questioned the selection of the trustees to serve on the ad hoc committee, noting that there are board members who have doctorates in higher education who would have a good skillset to sit on the ad hoc committee.

Funny also requested a written plan on the search process and procedures be provided to the board members so all know how the process will be carried forth.

Jenkins promised a written plan will be provided.