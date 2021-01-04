South Carolina schools chief tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA — The superintendent of South Carolina's public schools said Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, was experiencing "mild symptoms" but would continue to do her work from home.

Cases of the virus have rocketed to record highs in South Carolina recently, and the news of Superintendent Molly Spearman's positive test came the same day that the state's 780,000 public school children returned to classes following the holiday break.

In a tweet, Spearman said that she learned on Sunday she had tested positive for the virus on Dec. 31 and "is fortunate to have only mild symptoms."

Spearman said she had already been quarantining after her husband and son tested positive earlier last week. While isolating, Spearman said, "I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year."

A spokesman for the Education Department said Monday that Spearman was primarily experiencing fatigue and had participated in several virtual meetings during the day.

Spearman, 66, has been chief of South Carolina's public school system since 2015. Amid the ongoing pandemic, some schools are holding in-person instruction, while many are using a hybrid of in-person and virtual schooling.