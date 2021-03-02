South Carolina opens up vaccine access to most of state

The last priority phase, 1C, is estimated to begin in mid-April. That includes people 45 and older and essential workers. Officials estimate Phase 2, which includes everyone else 16 and up who hasn't yet been vaccinated, to start in May.

"Please don't jump ahead," Simmer said.

More than 600,000 people in the state have already received at least their first dose of the vaccine. The vast majority of those belong to Phase 1A of the state's vaccine plan, which includes health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities and people 65 and older.

Simmer said the state is ready to get more shots in arms because of a bump in vaccine supply, as well as progress being made in the current eligible population.

The state will get more than 40,000 doses of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine, which also has less stringent storage requirements than the Moderna and Pfizer options, won't be targeted toward any certain populations, Simmer said.