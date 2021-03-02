 Skip to main content
South Carolina opens up vaccine access to most of state


South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Edward Simmer, right, and Gov. Henry McMaster discuss the state opening up vaccines for more people at a news conference on Tuesday in Columbia. Officials announced the majority of people in the state, including teachers and people 55 and older, can get the coronavirus vaccine starting next week.

 Jeffrey Collins, AP

COLUMBIA — The majority of people living in South Carolina will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting next week, state officials announced Tuesday.

The state will move to Phase 1B of its vaccine plan beginning Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news conference. Teachers, grocery store employees and people with certain medical conditions can sign up for vaccine appointments then.

Officials estimate that 2.7 million people will be newly eligible for the vaccine in the state with a population of about 5 million.

People 55 and older and those with increased risk for severe COVID-19, including people with certain developmental disabilities and individuals with medical conditions such as heart disease or sickle cell disease, will become eligible.

Frontline employees who work in-person jobs that put them at increased risk of exposure to others also will be eligible. Those workers include day care and grocery store employees, manufacturing workers and law enforcement officers.

People who meet the age requirement can show vaccine providers an identification card, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer said. Otherwise, providers will have to rely on the honesty of South Carolinians who attest that they meet one of the other qualifications.

The last priority phase, 1C, is estimated to begin in mid-April. That includes people 45 and older and essential workers. Officials estimate Phase 2, which includes everyone else 16 and up who hasn't yet been vaccinated, to start in May.

"Please don't jump ahead," Simmer said.

More than 600,000 people in the state have already received at least their first dose of the vaccine. The vast majority of those belong to Phase 1A of the state's vaccine plan, which includes health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities and people 65 and older.

Simmer said the state is ready to get more shots in arms because of a bump in vaccine supply, as well as progress being made in the current eligible population.

The state will get more than 40,000 doses of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine, which also has less stringent storage requirements than the Moderna and Pfizer options, won't be targeted toward any certain populations, Simmer said.

Still, the health department will look at allocating the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to smaller providers in underserved areas without the storage capacity for the other vaccines, he added. The new vaccine could also be used in mass vaccination clinics where it is harder for people to get a second dose.

Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said school districts should start reaching out to vaccine providers immediately to schedule teacher-specific clinics, which will let teachers get vaccinated faster.

McMaster and Spearman pushed school districts on Tuesday to open five days a week for in-person learning, given the new vaccine eligibility. McMaster urged state lawmakers to bring a bill to his desk that would require districts give parents that option.

"There are no more excuses or justifications for every one of our schools not to be open for five-days-a-week, face-to-face instruction," McMaster said.

The announcement comes months after teacher groups started pushing for priority status in the state's vaccination plan, saying that teachers in quarantine and on medical leave were exacerbating a long-running staffing shortage and making in-person teaching difficult.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association noted that McMaster could have prioritized educators without delaying vaccines for seniors. "Instead, today's action means many teachers will not be able to secure a vaccine appointment for weeks or months," the group said in a statement.

Lawmakers had started working on resolutions to prioritize teachers and require schools to open back up, though those proposals stalled in a House committee after many other groups of essential workers to legislators in a hearing. Other legislators said the move to bump up teachers could pit them against seniors still struggling for vaccine access.

COVID-19 vaccine

Beginning March 8, appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine can be made by people in the following groups:

• Anyone age 55 and up

• People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

• People ages 16-64 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions: Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI greater than 30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease.

• People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely.

• Frontline workers with increased occupational risk. These are people who must be in-person at their place of work, and perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment. Examples of frontline workers include, but are not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, law enforcement officers, etc.

• Individuals at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact.

• Residents and workers in group home settings for the mentally or physically disabled or those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions.

• Workers and residents in homeless shelters.

• Workers and residents in community training homes.

• State and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact.

• Correctional and immigration detention facility inmates.

• Migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation.

• All workers in healthcare and community health settings who have routine, direct patient contact and were not vaccinated in Phase 1a

Based on current vaccine supply levels, DHEC anticipates Phase 1c will begin on approximately April 12. The phase will include:

• People ages 45 and up

• Essential workers. This group includes those who work in essential job categories as defined by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control who are not included in Phase 1b because they do not have frequent, close contact with others in the work environment (examples may include construction workers, delivery drivers, utility workers, etc. who do not have frequent, close and ongoing contact with others).

Phase 2 will begin on approximately May 3, 2021, and will include:

• All South Carolinians ages 16 and up.

South Carolinians are urged to get vaccinated according to the state’s plan, and not to jump ahead of others.

Online appointments can be made by using scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or you can call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.

When seeking vaccine services, people included in Phase 1b or 1c may show eligibility by showing an ID that incudes their date of birth, verifying that they meet the criteria for a frontline or essential worker, or by verifying that they have an eligible high-risk medical condition.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

