South Carolina Oak to Barrel bringing 122 jobs to Bamberg County

South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC, a barrel manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Bamberg County. The more than $6.8 million investment will create 122 new jobs.

“South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC is honored to bring our operations to Bamberg. Our woman-owned business produces the highest-quality whiskey and wine barrels in the region and beyond,” South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC CEO Dagney Johnson said.

“This opportunity was made possible through the vision and generous support of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and SouthernCarolina Alliance. The market presence and, more importantly, the people of Bamberg and the state of South Carolina, were key factors in our decision. We look forward to building long-term relationships throughout the state and showing others the great opportunities to be had in South Carolina,” Johnson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Located at 3914 Main Highway in Bamberg, the company will manufacture barrels for high-quality whiskey and wine industries.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC team should contact the company at 803-676-4240 or info@southcarolinaoaktobarrel.com.

Gov. Henry McMaster said, “Today’s announcement is a huge win for South Carolina. We celebrate South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC’s decision to locate in Bamberg County, invest more than $6.8 million, and create 122 new jobs. By continuing to provide a business-friendly environment, we can help bring in more job-creating investments like this one to the Palmetto State.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0