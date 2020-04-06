South Carolina governor issues “home or work’ order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Monday which includes a mandatory “home or work” order and mandates capacity limitations to retail businesses still operating.

“As we have said before – when the science, data, facts and experts determine it’s time to take action, it would be taken. It’s time,” McMaster said. “Taking this measure now will hopefully slow the future rise in infections and the virus’ toll on our state’s economy.”

The governor’s order goes into effect Tuesday, April 7 at 5 p.m. As indicated in the executive order, permitted travel includes commuting for work, visiting family and obtaining essential goods or services.

The order will not impact any individual’s ability to exercise outdoors or go for a walk as a family, but everyone should act responsibly and practice social distancing and proper personal hygiene.

No additional businesses or activities will be limited as a result of this order. On Friday, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-18, which extended the list of non-essential businesses to be closed at 5 p.m. Monday.