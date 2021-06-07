South Carolina gov ends COVID-19-related state of emergency

State law only allows the governor to issue an emergency declaration for 15 days before requiring involvement from state lawmakers, a construct created in a time when people thought more of hurricanes and less about pandemics and modern governments that require continuity and quick reactions. To get around that, McMaster issued a total of 30 separate declarations during the pandemic, sometimes making only incremental changes.

The governor has said his goal wasn't to avoid legislative oversight, but to keep the government operating in the pandemic because he couldn't wait for lawmakers to meet when they were trying to stay apart.

This year, both the South Carolina House and Senate discussed proposals to limit how long the governor can declare a state of emergency without their input — an idea McMaster supported — but they couldn't agree on a bill before the session ended last month.

On May 11, two days before the General Assembly's last regular day, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey put up one last proposal to end what he called "the perpetual state of emergency we find ourselves in," saying state agencies took advantage of the emergency declarations to extend their power without oversight from lawmakers.